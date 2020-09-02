Is AppLock A Chinese App? Is AppLock Banned In India? Check Details Here

The Government of India banned 118 Chinese Apps today including PUBG. This decision comes amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. According to the Union Government, banned apps engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. IT ministry received many complaints regarding the misuse of these apps for theft and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers of outside India. After the ban, a lot of people have been wondering with questions like is AppLock a Chinese app? Is AppLock banned in India? Which country is AppLock from? Here are the details about the app and its country of origin.

Is AppLock a Chinese app? AppLock is from which country?

For all the people who are wondering about AppLock’s country of Origin, it is a Chinese App. The application is run by DoMobile and is from Hong Kong. It is outside of mainland China but is a Chinese special administrative region. The application was launched in 2012 and supports 39 languages. Other products of DoMobile company include Anole Launcher, MixNote, VIP password manager among others.

Is AppLock banned in India?

Image Credits: AppLock on Google Playstore

The Chinese app AppLock is included in the recently released list of 118 applications that are banned in India by the government. Both AppLock and AppLock Lite have been banned in India by the government. Here is a look at the complete list of banned applications in India.

118 Chinese applications that are banned in India