Latest News: Centre Bans 118 Chinese Apps, Delhi Metro SOP Issued & More Headlines

1. 118 More Chinese Apps Banned Including PUBG

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Centre banned 118 more Chinese Apps including PUBG amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. As per the Union government, they were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. The Information Technology Ministry received numerous complaints regarding misuse of these Apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India.

2. Cabinet Approves Civil Service Reform 'Mission Karmayogi'

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a key civil service reform in the form of Mission Karmayogi. Addressing the media, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that civil servants would get the opportunity to improve their performance on a continuous basis. He termed it as the “biggest” human resource development programme.

3. Centre Releases SOP For Resumption Of Metro

As the metro services are set to commence in a graded manner from September 7, Union Minister Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday released an SOP for the resumption the amid COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement comes after a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), where discussion on reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines was discussed.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Hits Back At Slander Campaign

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference at 7 pm, on the ongoing probe into the actor's death and issued an important statement against the slander campaign run by fake news media. Countering the misinformation campaign run by some channels, Vikas Singh warned that action will be taken against those spreading canards against the family. Vikas Singh also revealed that the Mumbai Police wrote statements (June 16 statement) in Marathi and the family was forced to sign the police statement.

5. US Says Standing Up To China Only Way To Stop Provocation And Bullying

Amid ongoing India-China border standoff, US State Department said that the only way to stop Chinese provocations is by standing up to them. A State Department spokesperson said that the world is dealing with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that seeks to repress its own people and bully its neighbours.

