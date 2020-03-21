The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Is Bumble Down Right Now? User Updates & Current Server Status; Read

Apps

A number of Bumble users have reported issues with login, sending messages on the platform and more. Is Bumble down? Get details on the current status.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Is Bumble down

Bumble is the second most popular dating app right now with over 5.03 million US mobile users. The app enjoys huge popularity and has seen a massive rise in user activity over the past few days which has led to a server outage at certain locations. 

Also Read | Who Is Fiddlesticks' Rework Voice Actor And How Did He Pull Off The Scary Voice?

Is Bumble down?

Bumble had faced an outage today as users were not able to access the app for a few hours. The app is still likely down as updates continue to pour in from social media users. The app, which is available for both Android and iOS platforms, has faced some technical problems with the majority of reports based around server connectivity, while there are also complaints of user log-ins and not being able to send or receive messages. Here are a few reports from Twitter users:

Also Read | Popcorn Time Movie Download App Makes A Comeback Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

 

Bumble Twitter reports

Also Read | What Is IgFace TikTok Calculator And How It Can Help Influencers And Brands?

Bumble server status

The issue reportedly began to surface around 1 am yesterday with the highest number of complaints reported at around 2:30 AM. And while the reports started to go down by 3:30 AM, there was another surge after 6 AM. The issue, however, continues to persist. The company has not given an update as to when the issue will be resolved, although it has responded to certain users to better understand the issue. 

Also Read | How To Get Netflix Party Chrome Extension And Host Long Distance Movie Nights?

Image credits: Bumble

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA