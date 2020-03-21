Is Bumble Down Right Now? User Updates & Current Server Status; Read

Bumble is the second most popular dating app right now with over 5.03 million US mobile users. The app enjoys huge popularity and has seen a massive rise in user activity over the past few days which has led to a server outage at certain locations.

Is Bumble down?

Bumble had faced an outage today as users were not able to access the app for a few hours. The app is still likely down as updates continue to pour in from social media users. The app, which is available for both Android and iOS platforms, has faced some technical problems with the majority of reports based around server connectivity, while there are also complaints of user log-ins and not being able to send or receive messages. Here are a few reports from Twitter users:

Bumble Twitter reports

even bumble shut down bc of the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DDXyU8fyVO — meg (@highoncolby) March 20, 2020

I just had to check Twitter to see if bumble was down because I’m bored and it’s not loading I’ve hit a lower point than before — newsflashNaimah (@NaimahHaynes) March 21, 2020

bumble is down, how am i supposed to entertain myself now >:( — sierra (@XENOMORPHS_) March 21, 2020

@bumble reached out for support..noone responded. Is your app down right now? — Cheatertheater (@cheatertheater) March 21, 2020

Bumble server status

The issue reportedly began to surface around 1 am yesterday with the highest number of complaints reported at around 2:30 AM. And while the reports started to go down by 3:30 AM, there was another surge after 6 AM. The issue, however, continues to persist. The company has not given an update as to when the issue will be resolved, although it has responded to certain users to better understand the issue.

Allison, we hate that you're experiencing issues. Slide into our DMs so we can help! 🐝 — Bumble (@bumble) March 21, 2020

Image credits: Bumble