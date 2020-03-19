Popcorn Time Movie Download App Makes A Comeback Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Popcorn Time, a free and illegal alternative to subscription-based video streaming platforms such as Netflix, took the internet by storm and became an instant hit when it first came out in February 2014. It was soon scrutinized for piracy and disappeared soon after. The app had also been removed from all the third-party app stores in conjunction with lawsuits against piracy. However, as more and more people are being forced into self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Popcorn Time has made a surprise comeback from the dead after almost six years, Motherboard reports.

Love in the Time of Corona Version 0.4 is out ! Get copy from https://t.co/mD4R2iY7Rl — Popcorn Time (@popcorntimetv) March 17, 2020

Here's how Popcorn Time app works

Popcorn Time allows users to stream the latest TV series and movies using BitTorrent, without actually downloading the movies or worrying about finding a tracker to go with it. In, fact, it gets rid of the torrenting learning curve, which lets users illegally stream content from an easy-to-use app.

As reported by Motherboard on Tuesday, Popcorn Time has now come with a new version of the software which was released just a few days ago. As with earlier versions of the app, Popcorn Time version 4.0 is available for free download and features an easy-to-use and massive library of latest TV series and movies, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Joker, Sonic the Hedgehog. It also includes the ones that are still in cinemas.

Popcorn Time download

A number of open-source versions of the Popcorn Time app are also currently active with a number of websites offering free Popcorn Time apk files. The app is currently available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. It also implores users to use VPNs in order to avoid having their use of the app detected by the ISPs.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

