Is PicsArt A Chinese App? Know More About This Photo/video Editing App Here

The Home Ministry announced on Monday that a total of 59 Chinese Apps will be banned in India, which will also include TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform. The move comes during a tensed border dispute at the Galwan Valley and also when the country is grappling with the coronavirus situation. Furthermore, reports suggest that the apps mentioned in the Chinese Apps banned list allegedly ‘misuse the apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India'. Therefore Indian authorities have made it a point to ban several applications. If one is wondering, “Is PicsArt a Chinese app?”, then read further to know:

Is PicsArt a Chinese app?

After the Chinese apps ban announcements, several users of smartphones in India are confused about whether their daily use applications are of Chinese origin or not. Out of these apps, one popular application is PicsArt app, which is a video and photo edit and sharing platform. PicsArt app has a community of people downloading and sharing ‘replay edits’, sharing ‘one-click’ artwork, using stickers and more. The PicsArt application is widely used by Android, IOS and Windows smartphone users across the country. However, PicsArt is not a Chinese brand.

PicsArt is from which country?

PicsArt, which is also known as PicsArt photo studio, can be used to edit images, make collages and also draw and share on the social network. The application started out as an editing tool, however, later turned to a full-fledged networking site, where people with art interests meet. The application was designed by Armenian programmers Hovhannes Avoyan and Artavazd Mehrabyan. However, the company is located in San-Franciso USA. PicsArt's origin country is the USA and not China. The video and photo editing-cum-sharing platform is widely used by Indians and is not a part of the Chinese apps banned list.

PicsArt app is not in the Chinese apps banned list, here is the notification-

Here is the list of banned Chinese apps as shared by the MHA:

Chinese goods boycott sentiment

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these updates, recently, several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

