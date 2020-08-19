Google Maps Update Will Feature Enhanced Colours To Specify Locations; Read More

Google Maps has gained some of the significant and needful changes over the course of 15 years. After the last massive Google Maps update a few months ago, a new update is going to roll out for all the users around the world. As per several reports, Google has announced another big change coming to Maps.

A new Google Maps update coming for all users

On Tuesday, Google revealed a new update coming to bring a great mapping experience for all its users. However, this new update for Google Maps is not about the user experience or Map upgrades for better location positioning. This time, Google Maps' colourful persona is going to be enhanced by the organisations.

Also Read | Facebook to roll out new update, will let users merge Messenger chats with Instagram

Google is going to set forward “even more detail and granularity to the map,” which will provide users with a better experience at visualising how an area looks like before visiting the place. According to Google, the app will feature a “colour-mapping algorithmic technique” to its satellite imagery that covers 98% of the world’s population to deliver “an even more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at a global scale.”

Also Read | Latest WhatsApp Beta gives a glimpse of an upcoming Sticker Search feature

The new Google Maps update will make it easier for all the users to differentiate between the particularities of certain areas. The specifications will improve and enhance several areas like beaches and deserts, lakes, rivers, and more. The computer vision used by Google will help Maps to assigns these regions such as mountains, and more a range of colours to highlight the place’s particularities better.

As per Google's directives, a dense forest could be painted in dark green, while an area of “patch shrubs” would show up in a lighter shade.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Camera to have a better Marquee feature than Google Pixel 4

The new Google Maps colourful update will also consist of strong details including sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian islands and more. Other essential details will also be clearly visible on the map such as wheelchair and stroller access. However, currently, the feature will only be rolling out for London, New York, and San Francisco, but Google says that more cities will be covered in the future.

All Images ~ Google

Also Read | 7 Best phones under 20000: Get the list of top smartphones in this price-range