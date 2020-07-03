Is Hago App Banned In India? Is Hago App Chinese? Why Is Hago Banned In India? Know Here

The Indian Government has imposed a ban on numerous Chinese apps due to growing tensions between India and China. There were concerns raised over Chinese apps invading user privacy and posing a threat to the nation’s security. While TikTok, ShareIt, WeChat, and UC Browser are amongst the most popular apps in the country that made it to the ban list, many Indian users are wondering if Hago has been banned in India too.

Is Hago App Chinese?

Yes, the Hago app is Chinese.

The app is an all-in-one social and gaming app. It enables people to meet new people and play games with voice chat. It enabled its users to chat with people from all around the world.

India was the second-largest market for Hago after Indonesia. It accounts for 14 per cent of the total users of Hago. The app was available in English and Hindi and has over 100 million downloads worldwide.

Is Hago app banned in India?

Hago is one of the 59 apps that has been banned in India. Hago is a social gaming app that is owned by Chinese companies. According to a media portal, Hago had recorded over 50 million downloads in just a few months after its release.

The app had been on the rise after that in India. The original version of the app has been removed from Google Play Store. According to media portals, the app was suspected of violating the company’s privacy policies. There had been reports by several media portals that the voice enabler feature of the app was being misused. Moreover, the app was suspected to be invading the privacy of its users as well as sending personal data of their users to the Chinese government.

Why is Hago banned in India?

Hago is a China-based online gaming platform which became very popular among Indians. The Home Ministry Of India stated that it has received several complaints from various sources that many Chinese apps including Hago were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India, as per reports. This is the major reason why Hago is currently banned in India along with several other Chinese apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, SHAREit, Likee, Xender, Parallel Space, Beauty Plus and more.

Image credits: Hagoid Instagram account