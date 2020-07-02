Is DuckDuckGo Banned In India? Know About Its Country Of Origin & Other Details

Many users have reported that they are unable to use the privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo on their mobile phones especially using on Jio and Airtel SIM cards. The search engine is known for providing an incredible user interface that allows them to browse through the world wide web without any privacy-related concerns. These usage problems arose a few days after the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps stating that the move is to protect India's security. The MHA also said that the apps posed a threat to the safety of user data and privacy, and they are prejudicial to the country's sovereignty and integrity. This is a major reason why many users of the search engine website and app have now been wondering "is DuckDuckGo banned in India?" and "what is DuckDuckGo origin country?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

What is DuckDuckGo origin country?

DuckDuckGo is an American company

DuckDuckGo is a widely used search engine application and website that empowers users to seamlessly take control of their personal information online without any tradeoffs. It was developed by Duck Duck Go, Inc. which is an American origin company. The CEO and also the founder of DuckDuckGo.com is Gabriel Weinberg.

Is DuckDuckGo banned in India?

The internet privacy company stopped working a few days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps. It is been observed that many users in India can still use this application but some users of Airtel and Jio seemed to have some problems using it. It is reportedly said that the DuckDuckGo app has been blocked by Airtel and Jio to protect the safety of Indian cyberspace. However, no official statement from the government or the service providers has come out about the block. Duck Duck Go Inc responded to the problems of Indian users on their official Twitter account saying that the problem is not from their end and that they are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible. This means there has been no official announcement on the ban of the privacy-focused search engine and the problem could be resolved soon.

Check out the 59 Chinese apps banned list below

Image ~ Pib.gov.in

