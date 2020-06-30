Is SHEIN banned in India? Check out the list of banned Chinese apps

SHEIN is one of the biggest online retail brands in India. The Chinese online retail brand is known for delivering designer clothes and stylish garments at reasonable prices for a very long time. But, as per the recent updates, the Indian Home Ministry has decided to ban some Chinese apps and software in the country. In this quest, the MHA declared a ban on 59 Chinese apps which were suggested by Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Many users of this online retail shopping portal have been wondering "is SHEIN banned in India?" "Why is SHEIN banned?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Is PUBG banned in India? Here are all the details you are looking for

Is SHEIN banned in India?

It may come as a shock for many users that SHEIN.com is banned by the government of India, as of Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. The decision was taken to avoid any privacy invasions and also to secure the Indian Cyberspace. SHEIN which is an online shopping brand uses a website and an app which requires one to provide location data and more to the application.

Also Read | Is Zoom banned in India? Details about origin of the app & more

Why is SHEIN banned in India?

SHEIN is a China-based online shopping portal which has its headquarters in Guangzhou, Hong Kong. Chris Xu is the Founder and CEO of SHEIN. It has been catering to thousands of customers in India. The Home Ministry stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of many Chinese apps including SHEIN for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India, as per reports. This is the major reason why SHEIN is currently banned in India along with several other Chinese apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, SHAREit, Likee, Xender, Parallel Space, Beauty Plus and more.

Also Read | How to delete TikTok account? Learn how to delete the account in 5 easy steps

Banned 59 Chinese apps list

Image Credit: Republic world

Also Read | Is Xender A Chinese App? What Are The Alternatives Of Xender? Know Details

Also Read | Top 25 Chinese apps list in India