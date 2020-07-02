Is MLBB Banned In India? What Will Be The Fate Of Mobile Legends?

The Indian government recently decided to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications in the country. This included applications like UC Browser, TikTok, SHAReit and various others. One of the few Chinese games to get banned in India was Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). As per reports, MLBB had a player base comprising of 75 million active users and over 100 million downloads, the majority of which was contributed by India.

MLBB banned in India

MLBB has been completely banned in India and users will not be able to download the application now from Android Play Store and Apple'ss App Store. MLBB's developer team Moontoon took to their social media handles recently and posted a statement sharing that they are currently working with the Indian government. They also thanked the players for showing support to the game. Check out their official statement below:

Dear Player, It has always been our top priority here at Moonton to ensure our users' data privacy and security. As soon as the interim order of banning 59 apps, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, was issued by the Indian government, we started communicating with the Indian government. At the moment, we are actively working with the Indian government on this matter and we will keep updating our progress on our official Facebook page. Thank you so much for your understanding and support to MLBB! --MLBB Operation Team

As per reports, it was expected that the applications banned in India will not be moved from the app stores soon as they were banned. It was expected that the applications would still be available for users to download and access them. But, MLBB is now not available on any of India's app stores. Whereas, the players who have already downloaded the game cannot play it anymore.

Another China-based game that has been banned in India is Clash of Kings. The game had over 50 million downloads and 4.1+ stars on the Play Store. By the looks of it, assumptions surrounding the bans of Chinese applications have been discussed on the internet in abundance. While some users are happy over the ban on Chinese apps, others have expressed distress over the banning of their favourites applications.

