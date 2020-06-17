Is StarMaker A Chinese App? Here Are The Details On Its Developer

As India and China's ties are going through a rough phase, Sonam Wangchuk has called upon Indians to boycott Chinese products. The engineer recently posted a video on social media talking about deleting Chinese apps such as TikTok, Likee and more. Many people have been using the app Starmaker which is a singing karaoke app where you sing and record songs to make friends. Many people have also been wondering if the karaoke app is a Chinese app since there are a lot of Indians using the application.

StarMaker belongs to which country?

The app was owned by StarMaker Interactive Inc. which is a US-based company. Jeff Daniel is the CEO and co-founder of StarMaker Interactive. StarMaker helps people to showcase their singing talent on the platform. The app collaborates with various brands and recording artist to help users create and share their talent by making duet videos.

The company has also collaborated with various brands like American Idol, Philips Electronics, the San Francisco Giants, Adidas, The Gap, Pottery Barn, Banana Republic, W Hotels, Ford, Wells Fargo, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Williams-Sonoma, Old Navy, Ford, Holiday Inn, Jaguar and many more.

Is StarMaker a Chinese app?

StarMaker is not a Chinese app. However, the app was acquired by Everyone Happy Entertainment Ltd which is affiliated with Chinese mobile games leader Beijing Kunlun Tech. The app also has all the copyrights for the songs that are present in it. There are various Indian and American artists who use the app to sing their own songs. The application is downloaded by more than 50 million people on the Google Play Store and it is one of the top-rated apps.

Is StarMaker popular in India and are there any Indian karaoke apps?

There are majorly two singing apps that are popular in India, which are Starmaker and Smule. Both apps are American mobile apps. There are various online contests on Starmaker in which people can compete with each other. The winners get exciting prizes from Starmaker and an opportunity to meet or collab with popular Indian musicians. Recently, there was a contest on Starmaker that featured Neha Kakkar, Shaan and Himesh Reshammiya.

For people who prefer Indian apps, there are some popular apps like ShareChat, Roposo. and Clip. Among these, Roposo is one of the famous apps which is a video sharing app. People are also seen showcasing their talent on Roposo app.

