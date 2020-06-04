Is PUBG MOBILE A Chinese App? Everything You Need To Know About PUBG MOBILE

As India and China's ties are going through a rough phase, Sonam Wangchuk has called upon Indians to boycott Chinese products. The engineer posted a video on social media that went viral, wherein Wangchuk is asking Indians to delete and uninstall all Chinese apps such as TikTok, Like and more.

While it is known that TikTok and some other applications are China-based, many have also been wondering if the game PUBG MOBILE is a Chinese app. PUBG MOBILE is reportedly one of the most popular games in India, and also India’s most played battle royale game. So is PUBG MOBILE Chinese app? Let's take a look at it.

What is PUBG MOBILE?

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is a battle royale game that was launched for PC and gaming console in 2017. Soon after the launch, PUBG became the most popular game in the world. The game allows 100 players to compete with each other and the last man standing gets a Chicken Dinner in PUBG. Brendan Greene, the brains behind PUBG, has also created other popular games like ARMA 2 and Day Z: Battle Royale among others.

PUBG MOBILE's country of origin

The game was developed for PC by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of a Korean game developer, Bluehole. The Korean developer partnered with China's biggest gaming company which is Tencent to enter the gaming market in China. Tencent also introduced the mobile version of PUBG MOBILE. The game became an instant hit in China but it did not get the approval of the Chinese government to monetize it.

Is PUBG MOBILE banned in China?

Yes, the game is banned in China because the government thought that it is a violent game and could negatively impact youngsters. As per reports, the government of China also mentioned that people would not be able to focus on their careers because of the game. The fear of them getting addicted to it is also one of the reasons why it was banned.

This forced Tencent to discard the game in China but they introduced a clone app version of the game known as Game for Peace. As per reports, this clone version of PUBG MOBILE was projected as a patriotic game to make sure that the Chinese government will approve the app and it did.

Is PUBG MOBILE Chinese App?

Yes, the mobile version of the game is developed by the Chinese company Tencent that makes it a Chinese application. However, the game does not have a Chinese origin as the game is made by Bluehole which is a Korean gaming company. Tencent has a 10 percent stake in Bluehole and other gaming companies like Riot Games, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard and others.