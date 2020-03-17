Is TikTok Shutting Down Or Is It Just A False Rumour Across The Web?

After a number of rumours suggest that some of the most popular games like Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite will be shut down this year, the hearsay also made its way to TikTok. There have been a lot of rumours lately claiming that a popular online service will be pulled with little to no warning.

TikTok has not addressed the alleged shutdown, making it extremely unlikely the rumour is true; however, it did not stop TikTok users from demanding answers.

Where the TikTok rumours came from?

Unlike most other shutdown rumours, the reports did not come from a prank website like Channel45News or React2424, which allows users on the internet to create whatever false stories they wish to then post it on their Facebook and have them appear on Google.

The rumours of the social networking platform shutting operations first originated after a recent announcement which said that the US Navy had banned the military personnel from using the TikTok app on government-furnished handsets due to cybersecurity purposes.

A bulletin had warned the serving members of the military stating that people who were using the government- furnished smartphones and tablets had to remove the TikTok app from their devices, failing which they would be removed from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI).

The US Navy had instructed the NMCI to uninstall the TikTok application from government-issued mobile devices, such as the iPhones and iPads. It also clarified that the ban had to be enforced over cybersecurity fears and threat assessments. It further added that it was consistent with 10th Fleet efforts to proactively address the existing and emerging threats in defence of their networks.

But while military institutions may be cracking down on the app's usage for security reasons, for the general public, it's likely business as usual when it comes to TikTok.

Is TikTok shutting down?

As the military institutions continue a crackdown on TikTok’s usage over security concerns, it seems quite unlikely that it will affect how app functions for the general public. Therefore, the TikTok shutdown rumours can certainly be treated as just speculation until ByteDance addresses them publicly.

Image credits: TikTok