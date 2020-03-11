Is Roblox Shutting Down In 2020? Fake News Busted By The Creators

Roblox fans have been left wondering if Roblox will be shutting down this year as there have been endless rumours circulating on the Internet claiming that the game will be gone in 2020. Roblox currently has a user base of around 100 million monthly active players, where the popular game had managed to register well over one billion hours of engagement in 2019. However, regardless of the immense popularity and huge numbers, there has been a concern amongst many fans online that Roblox could be subject to a surprise shutdown this year.

Is Roblox shutting down?

No, the rumours of Roblox’s imminent demise are entirely unfounded. In fact, the game is actually going stronger than ever and had even surpassed Minecraft last year in August. As of May 2019, the Roblox corporation was said to be worth around an estimated £2 billion, according to the Business Insider.

Roblox Corporation assures fans that the game is not shutting down

And while there have been certain sources explaining as to why the gaming servers were not being shut down, the developers have now taken it upon themselves to assure the fans that the game isn’t going anywhere. Here’s a definitive response from the official Roblox Twitter handle addressing the matter:

Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t “shutting down.” The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two.



Remember: don’t believe everything y’all read on the internet! 😆 — Roblox (@Roblox) January 14, 2020

The rumours first started to emerge in 2019 when it was claimed that Roblox would be shutting down on March 22, 2020, due to some financial issues. The claims reportedly emerged from a prank website called React2424, as per the Daily Express, UK. It also added that the website is known for creating fake headlines which allow people to trick their friends into believing something that wasn't true.

Image credits: Roblox