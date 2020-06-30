Is Zoom Banned In India? Details About Origin Of The App & More

Zoom app is amongst the famous video conferencing apps in the entire world. It gained a lot of users and its popularity during the lockdown amid the importance of social distancing due to the pandemic. However, the lack of privacy policy of the application created a lot of news. On Monday, i.e. June 29, 2020, the Indian Home Ministry declared a ban on 59 Chinese apps due to the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Many users of the video conferencing app have been wondering "is Zoom banned in India?", "Zoom app origin country" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know:

Is Zoom banned in India?

Providing the world with an easy user interface, Zoom app currently has more than 100 million downloads worldwide, as of writing this article. While Indian users have been using this application to connect with people, make group calls, conduct seminars, office meetings, conferences and more, a ban on this app will affect the comfort zone of many users. However, India has not banned the Zoom app in the country and the usage of the application is permitted. But, on May 22, a user had asked the Supreme Court to order a ban on the application in India due to the global privacy issue it used to have. Nonetheless, the internationally popular video conferencing app has come up with a solution and users who have privacy issues can shift to the premium version of the application, as per reports.

Zoom app origin

Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom Video Communications, recently revealed that the organisation is American. He wrote in a letter that the organisation has its operations and employees like any other multinational technology companies in China where these companies operate as the subsidiaries of the US parent company. Zoom app was founded in the year 2012 and is headquartered in California, incorporated in Delaware, and publicly traded on NASDAQ. The CEO also mentioned that he moved to the USA in 1997 and he gained US citizenship in the year 2007.

Banned 59 Chinese apps list

