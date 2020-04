Maharashtra Day 2020: Maharashtra Day WhatsApp Status In English

Maharashtra Day is celebrated across the state every year on the 1st of May. The day is declared as a state holiday. The day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra on the 1st of May 1960. People are seen gathering together on this day and going for elaborate Parades. The day is also known as Maharashtra Din. Listed below are some of the Maharashtra day status in English to update on your Whats App.

READ:Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 9915; 1593 Persons Recover & 432 Casualties Reported

Maharashtra Day status in English to update on your WhatsApp

READ:Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod To Use HCQ For High-risk Covid Contacts; Panel Advises Caution

READ:Irrfan Khan's Demise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Condoles Actor's Death; Hails Spirit

Long Live Maharashtra

What the people want is very simple.

They want Maharashtra as good as its promise.

Jai Maharashtra

I love my Nation,

I love my India,

I love my freedom,

I love my Maharashtra,

” Jai Jai Maharashtra..!! ”

READ:Rishi Kapoor's Demise A "great Loss To World Of Creativity": Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jai Maharashtra Maza,

Garza Maharashtra Mera !!!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2014

Jai Maharashtra

Maharashtra Dini mazya sarv bandhu ani bhaginina,

Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechya

Happy Maharashtra Day 2014

READ:Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: WB Guv Dhankar Says 'a Huge Loss To World Of Cinema & Society'

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,

Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..

Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2014

Maharashtra Dini mazya sarv bandhu ani bhaginina

Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechya

JAI JAI MAHARASHTRA MAZA, GARZA MAHARASHTRA MAZA!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2014

Bhiti Naa Amha, Tuzee Moolii Hii Gadgadnary Naabha

Asmanaichhy Dushanila Javab Detii Jihvaa

Sahydrichaa Shinhh Garaajato

Sheev Shabhuu Rajaa

Darii Daritunii Naad Gunjalaa

Jai Maharastra 2014

Kaaly Chativari Koralii Abhimanchii Venii

Poladii Mangate Kelaati Khel Jivghenii

Imnj.in, Daridrychhy Unnhat Shijalaa

Nidhalachhy Ghamane Bhijalaa

Deshh Gaouravsathii Zhijalaa

Dilichhe Hii Takt Rakhitoh

Jai Jai Maharasthraa, Majhaa Garaajaa Maharshatra Majhaa

jai maharashtra 2014