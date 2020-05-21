Vat Savitri Vrat Images To Share As WhatsApp Status & Celebrate The Auspicious Day

Vat Savitri Vrat is also known as the Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on May 22, 2020. It is an important day for women who will be observing a fast for their husbands on this day. It is mostly observed by women of the Hindu society. They observe a full day fast for their husbands and pray for their long and healthy life.

It is believed that a woman who observes this fast for her husband gets the same husband for the next seven lives. Here are some Vat Savitri vrat images to share on to share this Vat Savitri vrat 2020:

Vat Savitri is dedicated to Savitri who saved her husband Satyavan, a prince in exile, from the God of Death, Yamraj himself. It is believed that she fought him very intellectually and also managed to bring her husband back from death. Eventually, it is believed that Savitri married a prince in exile and lived with him in the jungle.

One day while cutting wood, Satyavan’s head reeled and the Death God arrived to take him. Savitri told Yamraj if he takes her husband she would follow him too. Touched by this devotion, Yamraj decided to spare Savitri’s husband.

Vat Savitri is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Bihar and Haryana. Vat Savitri is observed twice a year according to Hindu lunar calendars. As a part of the celebration, women tie a sacred thread around the Banyan tree and listen to the story of Savitri’s bravery.

A woman who will observe this fast is expected to wake up early and take a bath. They should get ready adorning the solah shringar. They are supposed to make offerings to the banyan tree as well as the idols of god inside their homes. The offering made should be water, flower, fruits, jaggery and Roli-molli.

Women are also expected to wrap around a sacred red thread around the banyan tree as seen in these Vat savitri vrat images. They are supposed to revolve around the tree three times as seen by the women doing in these images. They are then expected to listen to the vat Savitri Katha and seek blessings of elders in their family. The puja should end by offering food, clothes and fruits to a brahmin.

