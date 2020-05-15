Jio Recharge Plans Compared: Rs. 2,399 Or Rs. 2,121 Which Yearly Plan Should You Opt For?

Reliance Jio has recently announced a new pack that is aimed to help people who are working from home or love to binge-watch movies and shows using mobile data. The new work from home plan comes in just Rs 2,399 Jio recharge with many alluring benefits. Where other mobile service providers are finding out ways to bring affordable plans, Jio announced this yearly plan to give a sigh of relief to its customers.

Reliance Jio recharge of Rs 2,399 plan all benefits

The Jio recharge of Rs 2,399 comes as a yearly plan for prepaid users where the users get high-speed internet of 2 GB data per day. Along with the data, users also benefit with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 free SMSes per. The Rs 2,399 Jio recharge plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Jio recharge plan of Rs 2,121 gives 1.5 GB data per day

Apart from this pack, Jio also has another annual pack which offers 1.5GB data per day. This Jio recharge plan comes in Rs.2,121 with other features such as unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 days free SMSes for 336 days. However, both yearly Jio recharge offers, Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,121, come with complementary apps support including Jio Cinema, MyJioApp, Jio Savaan and more. The plan is available on a pan India basis.

Jio has never failed to amaze its users with its incredible plans. These Jio recharge offers of Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,121 are perfect for the people who are working from home as it provides services for a year and with more data to use for a day. Many users have already subscribed to the packs. Make your recharge using the My Jio app now!

