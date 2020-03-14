'Borderlands 3' Not Downloading On Steam? Here's How You Can Fix It

Borderlands 3 was released earlier in September 2019 for its outlets, but it was not out on Steam for its mass users. Nevertheless, Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 is now available on Steam for the users to download and enjoy the game easily. With numerous guns and thrill survival adventure, the Borderlands franchise has been a boon for gamers worldwide. Many people are facing the issue of Steam Borderlands 3 not downloading on PC or the game not launching. If this is happening with you as well, then you can use these methods to resolve the problem on your own.

Borderlands 3 not downloading on Steam?

Source ~ Borderlines 3

Update Steam

This issue may occur if steam is not updated to its latest version or the update just hit the software. Log Out from your Steam account and allow steam to update. Once it is done, Log In again and try downloading Borderlands 3 from Steam on your PC. This is likely to prevent Borderlands 3 crashing.

Update your graphics driver

Many graphics card companies like AMD, Nvidia and Intel constantly release new graphics drivers to fix old bugs and improve the gaming experience and performance. If your PC's graphics driver is outdated or corrupted, it will affect your optimal gaming experience or create issues like Borderlands 3 not launching on the PC. Fix this issue by updating your graphics driver which can be done in two ways; Manual or Automatic Driver update.

You can update your graphics drivers through the Manual driver update method by going to the graphics card manufacturer’s website and searching for the most recent and accurate update to the driver. Do not choose drivers that are not compatible with your Windows version. The other way of updating your driver is through the Automatic Driver update method for which you can use software available online that will upgrade your graphic card for you.

Perform a Windows Update

According to Gearbox Software guideline, for Borderlands 3 to run smoothly on your PC, you will need to update your Microsoft C++ redistributables and .NET Framework. If your PC has Windows 10 running, then you just need to perform a Windows Update. Here’s how to do it:

On your keyboard, press the 'Windows logo key' and 'I' at the same time to open 'Windows Settings'. Then click 'Update & Security'. Click 'Check for updates'. If there are updates available, Windows will automatically download and install the updates. If there are no updates related to MS Visual C++ or .NET Framework, you can download their installation files online. After installing Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 and Microsoft. NET Framework, restart your Windows (PC). Then launch Steam and try downloading Borderlines 3 to see if this issue persists.

If the problem continues, wait for the site to fix the bug as it is most probably the software's internal glitch. If you have friends who are gamers, ask them if they are having the same problem. If the problem is in your PC, try resetting the PC as a last resort.

