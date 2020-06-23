Mac OS Names Through The Years; From Kodiak In 2000 To Big Sur In 2020

Apple recently unveiled its latest version of macOS titled Big Sur. macOS Big Sur introduces a redesign that is entirely new yet brings about familiar traits from the older operating systems. The latest macOS introduced at the WWDC 2020 virtual event is packed with new features, including a customizable start page for Safari, a new Privacy Report and much more. The updated Messages app allows users to send more personal messages and easily track and interact with individuals during group chats. This latest version macOS comes after 2019's Catalina, which also garnered a lot of love from Mac users for its subtle and smooth yet effective functionalities.

With Big Sur, Apple has kept alive its newly acquired tradition of naming its macOS based on mountains. Mojave macOS started off the tradition of naming the OS after mountain ranges in California. Before mountains, Apple was fond of naming their macOS' after big cats. Below is a list of all the macOS names put out by Apple through the years.

macOS names through the years

macOS 10.16 Big Sur - 2020

macOS 10.15 Catalina - 2019

macOS 10.14 Mojave - 2018

macOS 10.13: High Sierra - 2017

macOS 10.12 Sierra - 2016

OS X 10.11 El Capitan - 2015

OS X 10.10 Yosemite - 2014

OS X 10.9 Mavericks - 2013

OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion - 2012

OS X 10.7 Lion - 2011

OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard - 2009

OS X 10.5 Leopard - 2007

OS X 10.4 Tiger - 2005

OS X 10.3 Panther (Pinot) - 2003

OS X 10.2 Jaguar - 2002

OS X 10.1 Puma - 2001

OS X 10.0 Cheetah - 2001

OS X 10 beta: Kodiak - 2000

Image courtesy - Apple WWDC event (YouTube)

As seen above, all versions of Mac operating system from 2001 to 2012 have been named after big cats from Cheetah to Tiger. The latest macOS delivers a spacious new design which allows users to navigate easily. The latest customizable menu bar features an all-new control centre which gives users quick access to controls of the desktop. The updated Notification Centre is another addition to the latest macOS Big Sur.

