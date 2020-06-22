IOS 14 Features: Here Are All The Latest Features In Apple's Operating System

Apple's WWDC event may have opted to be an online-only event this year-round but it did not break its tradition of introducing the latest iOS version. The virtual WWDC event held by Apple has just introduced the iOS 14 which is expected to release in the fall alongside the company's next range of iPhones.

For over a decade, iPhone home screens have been inflexible in nature consisting of apps and folders. With iOS 14, Apple has brought in a drastic change to its operating system by adding a few new ways to access the content iPhone users store on their devices. Below are some of the new additions to iOS 14.

iOS 14 new features

The biggest change in iOS in recent years with the inclusion of Widgets.

An all-new App Library which automatically arranges applications for the convenience of users.

System-wide picture-in-picture mode for iOS videos.

All-new Siri layout which will take up less home screen space.

All-new Translate app built into iOS 14.

All-new features introduced in the Messages app.

The latest feature introduced by Apple in the iOS 14 with the latest App Library feature. This latest addition makes the home screen more useful as apps will be sorted out easier. The teaser showed by Apple during the virtual WWDC event for iOS 14's latest App Library makes it looks like it will automatically create folders and sort applications out to make it more convenient for the end-user.

Widgets in iOS 14

Home screen widgets, which have been famously included in Android devices for years have now been introduced in iPhones with the iOS 14. The latest iOS will allow users to place widgets technically wherever they wish to on their device home screen. Widgets now also have multiple sizes so users can customize the content to fir their screens respectively.

A new feature titled 'Smart Stack' allows users to put multiple widgets in one space that can be swiped through to easily access different content quickly.

Apple has also introduced a brand new picture-in-picture mode. Users can easily pin the video they're watching and adjust its width. Whereas, users can also let the video play its audio in the background as they access different applications in their iPhones. The latest iOS 14 has also brought in some drastic changes to Siri. Instead of taking over the full home screen, Siri will now show up as a small widget. The latest Siri can also deliver results at the top of the screen, with toggles as small as notification dropdowns.

