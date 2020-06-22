WWDC Time In US: IOS 14 Update And Other Exciting Announcements To Expect At Apple's Event

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many of the tech events were held virtually. After Playstation's online event, Apple is also conducting its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) online. The event will start today, which is June 22, 2020. The announcements related to the new software and hardware from Apple are expected.

What time does WWDC start in the United States?

The WWDC online event is scheduled to kick-off at 10 AM PDT. Viewers can access the link given below to watch the WWDC event live. The event will be until June 26, 2020. Another interesting thing about the event is that this year everybody can stream WWDC for free on Apple's official website. Apple users can also see the event on Apple TV's app.

What to expect from the event

There will be plenty of announcements related to the virtual event. Apple is expected to present the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16. It is also likely to announce new iMac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple AirTags. Take a look at some more details about the new Apple updates.

The new iOS 14 update

Every year at the event, Apple introduces its new iOS update and this year the brand is expected to unveil the iOS 14 at this developer conference. There are rumours that the new software will enhance multi-tasking features, bring a new layout for the home screen, revamp augmented reality apps for iPhones. As per reports, Apple could rename the iOS to iPhone OS this year.

Apple's new headphone?

Apple is reportedly working on over-ear headphones that may be called AirPods Studio. The device might cost $349 (around Rs 26,000 in India) and there are reports suggesting that Apple might launch it at the online event. The AirPods Studio could feature touch gestures, active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless-pairing and other exciting features. There could also be a pair of premium on-ear headphones dubbed AirPods X from Apple, which could also make its way to WWDC 2020.

Apple Tags' announcement

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the Apple Tags which is a tiny physical Bluetooth tracker that can help iPhone users track their personal items such as luggage bags, wallets, backpacks, and more. The tracking device could allow tracking your belongings using Find My App on iPhones. You can watch the live event by clicking the link below.