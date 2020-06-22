IOS 14 Beta Release Date: When Does IOS 14 Come Out, Features, How To Download And More

Are you wondering, 'when does iOS 14 come out'? As per reports, Apple is going to release the iOS 14 beta update today. Since the summer of 2020, Apple users have desperately been waiting for the iOS 14 release date. As per reports, an iOS 14 download will allow users to set default apps and access built-in translations within Safari.

How to download iOS 14 beta profile:

Before downloading the iOS 14 beta update, you must know that the update is applicable only for the following devices:

iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max XS / XS‌ Max XR X 8 / 8‌ Plus 7/7 Plus; 6s / 6s Plus SE iPod touch (7th generation)

Procedure to download iOS 14 beta profile:

1. Open the Safari browser.

2. Select the download option that says ‘iOS 14 + iPadOS.’

3. Click on ‘Allow’ in the pop-up window.

4. Go to ‘Profile’ in the General menu and select the downloaded iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Beta Software Profile.

5. Click on the Install button which is located at the upper-right corner of your screen.

6. Type the password code.

7. You will be asked to confirm the beta-profile setting twice.

8. Restart your device.

9. After you restart your device, go to the app settings and click on Software Update in the General menu.

10. Select the option that says ‘Download and Install iOS 14.’

Speculated Features of iOS 14 beta update:

1. New Interface: As per reports, the iOS 14 beta update might have a new multi-tasking interface that will allow users to display 4 apps at the same time.

2. Default apps: Earlier, one had to use Apple's Safari and other Mail apps instead of third-party options. However, with the new update, you can choose a default option that launches a different browser when you click on the link.

3. New List View: The list view of apps might change with the iOS 14 beta update.

4. Translations: Safari is likely to add a built-in translator like Google Chrome. You will now get an option to automatically translate web-pages.

5. Fitness App: The iOS 14 update might launch a new fitness app for Apple users. This app will allow users to download the exercise routines of various fitness disciplines.

6. Display options: The update will allow you to toggle between different looks on your home screen wallpaper. Further, you can opt for different views like dark, dim and blurred.

7. Messaging: It is alleged that Apple users will be able to use @ replies like other chat services.

As per reports, the iOS 14 beta will be announced at the WWDC 2020. WWDC will give the public a deeper insight into this update. Apple users will know what’s in store for the existing as well as new iPhones.

Promo Image Source: screengrab of Instagram account @michaelcalcada