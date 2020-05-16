Megaphone Effect On TikTok: What Does The Effect Do & How To Get It?

TikTok is one of the most addictive social media platforms which has been growing tremendously since its launch. It offers a range of notable features while allowing users to create a wide variety of videos ranging from challenges, magic tricks, funny videos, silly dance videos and more.

The popular video app has amassed more than 500 million monthly active users and it continues to grow. Another key driving factor in the app’s popularity is that it constantly introduces a series of new features and content for its users.

Developers at TikTok are also aware of the fact that users not only love changing their appearance on the platform, but they're also obsessed with changing or distorting their voices. With that in mind, the app came up with a voice filter some time ago that allowed users to apply a range of exciting voice filters to videos besides the regular beauty filters.

What is the Megaphone Effect on TikTok?

A voice filter on TikTok is similar to a regular beauty filter that users are accustomed to. The new Megaphone sound effect is one of the new voice filters on TikTok that can be applied to your videos before posting. So, users can record themselves talking with the microphone effect to make it sound like it was recorded over the phone call.

How to get Megaphone Effect filter on TikTok?

Step 1: Launch the TikTok app on your device.

Step 2: Record a video.

Step 3: After recording your TikTok, click the 'check mark' which can be found in the bottom-right to move on to the next screen.

Step 4: Now, in the top right-hand side of the screen, above the Filters option, you will see a little face with ‘voice effects’ written beneath it.

Step 5: Tap 'Voice Effects' and the available voice filters will appear in a row at the bottom.

Step 6: Click on 'Megaphone Effect'. It's the fourth option.

Applying the filter will change the original audio of your TikTok video. You can also choose from a range of other interesting filters such as Chipmunk, Electronic, Echo and more.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Next’ button which is in the bottom right-hand side of the screen. This will direct you to ‘post’ page. Once you get to the 'post' page, you can describe the video, insert a hashtag, tag your friends and choose who can view the video.

Image credits: Unsplash | Kon Karampelas