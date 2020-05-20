Microsoft Fluid Framework Redefines Shareable Document Collaboration

Microsoft has recently announced a new Office framework which is quite similar to Google Docs. The new office framework is denoted as Microsoft Fluid which has taken document collaboration in the cloud to the next level. MS Fluid was announced during the Microsoft Build 2020 event which was held yesterday i.e. May 19, 2020.

Microsoft Fluid framework aims to transform document collaboration by breaking all app barriers

Introduced during the event, Microsoft Fluid constitutes of every useful component like tables, lists, graphs, and more. Similar to Google docs links, Office users can access and edit documents built out of a series of interactive blocks after they are invited to edit them. However, these elements can be edited in any Office app.

According to the tech company, this new technology is designed to make collaboration flexible, adaptable, and focused by breaking down the barriers between apps. This means that several people can be invited or assigned to edit a document using any Office app. A user can effectively insert a wide range of components right into emails and chats without any major problem and all the permissions and access are handled automatically, and the data is easy to use and find later.

This means instead of sharing the entire document link, a user can simply choose a block from a document to share it amongst other users. In simple words, if you need to add a table or a graph in two separate documents such as PowerPoint and Word, you only need to create one component for both. The most alluring feature about Microsoft Fluid is that if a user edits or updates the table or graph in the Fluid component, the data will be updated in your document automatically. This reduces workload and confusion for editing the other document separately.

Where many reports are calling Microsoft Fluid similar to Google Docs, a user can see that Microsoft has taken shareable document collaboration to another level making it simpler and more work-effective. This means MS Office is no longer a desktop application and has moved to become a Fluid component that is live on the web. However, reports suggest that a person needs to be an Office account holder to use the innovation.

Image ~ Microsoft Tech Community

