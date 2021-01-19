AC Odyssey Artaxerxes Quest: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. Continue reading to know about the AC Odyssey Artaxerxes quest.

AC Odyssey Artaxerxes

Objectives of Prince of Persia Quest

The first step is to talk to the blind man He can be found in Megaris.

Next, you will have to Synchronize with all the 5 requested locations The Statue of Zeus is in Kephallonia The Statue of Athena is in Attika The Akrokorinth is in Korinthia The armoured bird is in Arkadia The Taygetos Overlook is in Lakonia

Now go back to Artaxerxes Speak to Artaxerxes. During your conversation with him, a killer will appear. You will have to kill him no matter what option you choose.

Kill the assassin and go back to Artaxerxes. When you go back to him, he will reward you by revealing the place where the treasure is hidden.

Find Themistokles's treasure The first treasure is in the Isle of Salamis The second treasure is inside the ruins which are located at the south of Salamis

Rewards: Epic XP, Epic Drachmae, Persian Warrior's Waistband (Epic Waist), Artaxerxes's Treasure (4125 Drachmae)

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

