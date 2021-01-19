GTA 5 Letter Scraps Location: Find Out All The Letter Scraps With This GTA Online Guide

GTA Online is one of the games that keeps on giving, it created the entire map of GTA 5 into a multiplayer open world where players can create all the more chaos along with their friends. It also has many missions, races, and other tasks that players can take part in with or against their friends and family. There are also a lot of hidden things that the player can discover in GTA 5 too. Numerous players are curious about GTA 5 Letter Scraps Location.

GTA 5 Letter Scraps Location

In GTA 5 Online, a new update has been added to the game that brings a whole new location that has been created for an all-new heist called Cayo Perico. For this heist, Rockstar has created a whole new island that players can visit after purchasing an expensive submarine. This map holds the keys to complete the heist, with various intel to gather and other tasks to complete.

GTA 5 also has many tasks that players can attempt to complete for special tasks, one of these tasks is finding all the letter scraps locations on the GTA 5 map. There are 50 Letter Scraps Locations that players need to find on the GTA 5 map, check them out below:

CJ's house known from GTA: San Andreas.

Go to the top of the blue crane next to the location marked on the map.

Go to the are marked on the map and you should see a docked ship on your left side.

A letter scrap is next to the door on top of a round building

A letter scrap is located on a balcony on the north side.

In the area marked on the map, there is a two-story road.

There will be a trash container on the parking lot. Climb on it and you will notice a letter scrap lying there.

There is a skate park marked on the map

While on the bridge, jump into the water and swim under it to find the letter scrap

top of Mt. Chiliad.

At the back of a ruined house there is an entrance to a room

Near the front door of the small house

On the entrance of the tent with blue sheet hanging on it

Near the rows of plantation crops

Near the Lighthouse

One of the biggest house

One of the letter scrap is located in a dried out swimming pool.

The letter scrap is on a big rock that looks like it's made out of three giant stones.

Letter scrap on a circular structure.

Inside a cave that the player can swim into

Get on the rocky island and you will find the letter scrap next to two smaller rocks.

Near the Vinewood sign

Near the chairs at the Box Office Building

Get inside the middle tunnel below the bridge and you will find a letter scrap lying on the ground near the edge.

There is a ramp at the parking lot, and you will find a letter scrap in the middle of it

Near the construction site

On top of the Yellow crane

On the offshore island

In the middle hangar at the airport

Can be found inside one of the tunnel

Near the Vinewood Movie Studios

Go through the little bridge onto the island in the middle of a small lake. The letter scrap is lying next to a stone monument.

The letter scrap is located in the middle of a pool, on the counter of something that looks like a bar.

Can be found inside a maze on the GTA 5 mao

Can be found at the hotel

In the building with the ping pong table

On the building with the glowing logo

Near the abandoned mine

The letter scrap is behind a ruined billboard.

On top of the factory building

Next to a small church there are three graves marked with white crosses. Next to those graves there will be a letter scrap.

The letter scrap is right below the bridge.

The letter scrap is located right next to the growing grass.

On top of a massive rock

On the miniscule island

On top of the wooden house

Near the three trees and rocks

On the terrace of the building

On the second floor of the central building in the city

