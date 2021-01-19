AC Odyssey Age Is Just A Number: Finish These Two Objectives To Complete The Quest

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the "Age Is Just a Number" quest was virtually the result of one of the genetic memories of Kassandra. Layla Hassan relived this memory through the Portable Animus HR-8.5. Continue reading this article to know everything about this quest of AC Odyssey.
AC Odyssey Age is Just a Number
- For this quest, the first objective is to Collect the Animal Parts
- Auxesia of Phokis will need you to make an elixir for her aging husband.
- You’ll need to hunt bears and deer
- Just go to the northwest direction and you will be able to find both these animals
- Deer Tongue and Bear Scrotum are the quest items that you will receive.
- The second objective is to go back to Auxesia
- Talk to Auxesia and Koragos, and give them advice on their love life.
- After a lot of advice giving the quest will end.
AC Odyssey Guide
- Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.
- Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.
- Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.
- Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.
- Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.
- Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.
- Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)
- Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis
- Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta
