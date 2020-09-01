Netflix Plans To Offer Free Access To Selected Netflix Originals

Netflix has set up a dedicated page for streaming content for free on its platform. It is offering limited free access to some selected Original movies and series. Read on:

Netflix's full list of free movies and shows being offered

The company will now be offering limited free access to Netflix movies and series to those who don't have an account. The list of Netflix shows that the company is offering for free includes

1. Stranger Things

2. Murder Mystery

3. Elite

4. Boss Baby: Back in Business

5. Bird Box

6. When They See Us

7. Love is Blind

8. The Two Popes

9. Our Planet

10. Grace and Frankie

Users do not need to have an account to watch all this free content but only the first episode of the first season will be available to them. This free access to the above mentioned Netflix originals is available at netflix.com/watch-free globally. Smart TVs, Fire TV stick, and incognito mode are not supported in this free access. Also, the help page on Netflix informs that only the browsers on computers i.e., Windows PCs or Macs, and Android devices are supported.

Netflix is making this offer available to not only Indian users but to people across the globe. It is not the first time that a video-streaming service is offering free service to attract more users. Netflix also wrote on its website:

“Netflix is the premier destination for all your entertainment needs. But don’t take our word for it -- check out some of our favourite movies and TV shows, absolutely free”

Is Netflix available for free?

While you can't really have Netflix free for a lifetime but here are some ways to reduce your expense.

1. Netflix Free Trial Offer

Netflix offers its users a free one-month trial period. There is no need to pay during this time period and users can cancel at any time before one month.

2. Share a Netflix Premium Plan

Netflix premium plan allows subscribers to connect with four devices. This is not really a free way to access Netflix but it will definitely cost users very less if a group of users share to pay for one single account Although Netflix does not offer free access, it does provide a one-month trial period. There won't be any cancellation fees or contracts as such. Users have the freedom to change their plans or cancel it online at any time if they decide Netflix is not for them.

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash | Image Credits: Netflix