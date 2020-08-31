'Cobra Kai' Makers Hint At Possible Spinoff Of The Martial Arts Series; Read Details

After presenting two seasons on YouTube, Cobra Kai, the comedy-drama based on the epic film series Karate Kid will now stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The makers of the show, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg have confirmed that Season 3 of the show will premiere on Netflix, as reported by Pop Times. Not only that, but the creators are also planning to give the Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, a spinoff story of its own.

Cobra Kai will have its own spinoff?

As stated by the outlet, Hurtwiz has claimed that the makers have played with the idea of a ‘possible Cobra Kai spinoff’ saying it is hard for him to give an exact answer. However, he ensured that the creators have enlisted various scenarios in which the story would move forward.

Some scenarios are unlike the usual spinoff that the industry has witnessed, he added. Stating that the makers are ‘examining the past life of all characters’, he mentioned there are several things to explore but a few do not fit in their creative box.

Josh Heald reportedly said that he and his partners went on to develop the series with a view to show that in the real world when one ‘resort to violence’, it can ‘backfire’ heinously. Josh said, to show the consequences, meant ‘developing new characters’. On the other hand, Schlossberg emphasized that they show a lot of violence that surrounds kids which is a disturbing subject that is actually happening in the world. However, he ensured that a perfect ‘balance’ is made by them all the time.

Further, Schlossberg reportedly emphasised the difference between violence and using Karate and Martial arts as self-defence. During their interaction, Josh pointed out how after being picked by Netflix, they won’t try to be ‘comfortable’ with the portrayal of their narrative. But they will continue to do what they have done in the previous seasons and write ‘economically’ with ‘big visions’.

About Cobra Kai

The Karate Kid Spinoff American television show Cobra Kai is set almost after 30 years after the original Karate Kid film. The narrative of the show re-examines the character Johnny Lawrence’s perception who seeks redemption by opening Cobra Kai dojo to rekindle his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. The third season of Cobra Kai is scheduled to release next year.

