Netflix To Cancel Subscriptions Of Users Who Have Not Used It For A Long Time

Sometimes there are some applications or memberships which people get to know of only when they see their bank statements. That is when some people realise that they have subscribed to something which they have not used in a long time. Netflix is taking some steps for such users. Netflix recently released a statement and made it clear that the online streaming service platform will cancel Netflix subscription of inactive users.

The statement said that Netflix will start reaching out to inactive users and ask them if they want to cancel Netflix subscription or would like to continue it. If users do not want the Netflix subscription or those who do not respond, the company will automatically cancel their service. The statement said that they do not want people paying for something that they are not using. The company will reach out to people who have not watched anything on Netflix for a year since joining that if they want to continue their Netflix subscription or not.

The statement by Netflix also said that they will do the same for people who have not watched anything on Netflix for more than two years. The Netflix members will get these emails or in-app notifications in the upcoming week. If anyone changes their mind later after cancelling Netflix subscription, it is easy to sign up again. The statement said that whoever wishes to cancel and rejoins within 10 months will still have the profiles, favourites, viewing experiences and other account details just like the time of cancelling.

Netflix in its statement said that number of such inactive users is very less. The number represents less than half of a percentage of overall users all over the world. The number is only a few hundred thousands.

According to various media reports, Netflix is having one of its strongest quarters ever. The streaming service giant has seen a massive surge in its subscriptions during the Coronavirus lockdown as people are forced to stay at home. The reports have also added that the company has added around 16 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020.