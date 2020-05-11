Last Updated:

New Jio Work From Home Plan Offers 2GB Daily High-speed Data For 365 Days

Jio's prepaid users can get 2 GB per day data with unlimited voice and SMS at Rs 2,399 with new Jio work from home plan. Read on for complete plan details.

Written By
Danish Ansari
New Jio work from home plan

As remote work becomes the new normal for many working professionals across India, Reliance Jio has introduced annual work-from-home plans to assist users with their high data requirements.

Also Read | What Time Does Jio Data Renew And How To Check Your Data Balance?

New Jio work from home plan

The company has come up with a new yearly plan for prepaid users that offers higher amounts of data at cheaper rates compared to its rivals. Jio's prepaid subscribers will be able to get 2 GB data per day with unlimited voice calls and SMS for its annual recharge priced at ₹2,399. The new Jio work from home pack offers 2 GB daily high-speed 4G data with the total data spread going up to 730 GB for 365 days validity. Once a user exhausts the daily data limit, the speed goes down to 64 Kbps.

Also Read | Google 3D Animals List: 3D Animals Available On Google Search And How To Watch Them

The new Jio recharge plan is an addition to the ₹2,121 plan that comes with a validity of 336 days and offers 1.5 GB daily high-speed data. The latest plan offers a validity of 365 days. The plan offers free Jio-to-Jio, whereas Jio to non-Jio calls come with the FUP limit of 12000 minutes. In addition, the new plan also offers users a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have yearly prepaid plans priced at ₹2398 and ₹2399 respectively that offer 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited voice calls and SMS.

Also Read | Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani To Forego Salary For 2020-21; Board Faces 30-50% Pay Cut

Jio work from home pack add-on plans

Jio also has top-up options under the new work from home plan that a user can use any time during the month when they have exhausted the data cap. These plans have been priced at ₹251, ₹201, ₹151 that offer 50 GB, 40 GB and 30 GB data benefits respectively. With these plans, the average data cost comes to around ₹5 per day.

These above plans are an addition to the company’s already existing add-on plans which are available at ₹301, ₹51, ₹31, ₹21, and ₹11 plans that offer 12 GB, 6 GB, 2 GB, 1 GB and 0.8 GB respectively.

Also Read | How To Change Audio Language In Jio Cinema & Browse Content For A Specific Language?

Image credits: Reliance Jio | Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all