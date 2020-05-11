New Jio Work From Home Plan Offers 2GB Daily High-speed Data For 365 Days

As remote work becomes the new normal for many working professionals across India, Reliance Jio has introduced annual work-from-home plans to assist users with their high data requirements.

New Jio work from home plan

The company has come up with a new yearly plan for prepaid users that offers higher amounts of data at cheaper rates compared to its rivals. Jio's prepaid subscribers will be able to get 2 GB data per day with unlimited voice calls and SMS for its annual recharge priced at ₹2,399. The new Jio work from home pack offers 2 GB daily high-speed 4G data with the total data spread going up to 730 GB for 365 days validity. Once a user exhausts the daily data limit, the speed goes down to 64 Kbps.

The new Jio recharge plan is an addition to the ₹2,121 plan that comes with a validity of 336 days and offers 1.5 GB daily high-speed data. The latest plan offers a validity of 365 days. The plan offers free Jio-to-Jio, whereas Jio to non-Jio calls come with the FUP limit of 12000 minutes. In addition, the new plan also offers users a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have yearly prepaid plans priced at ₹2398 and ₹2399 respectively that offer 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited voice calls and SMS.

Jio work from home pack add-on plans

Jio also has top-up options under the new work from home plan that a user can use any time during the month when they have exhausted the data cap. These plans have been priced at ₹251, ₹201, ₹151 that offer 50 GB, 40 GB and 30 GB data benefits respectively. With these plans, the average data cost comes to around ₹5 per day.

These above plans are an addition to the company’s already existing add-on plans which are available at ₹301, ₹51, ₹31, ₹21, and ₹11 plans that offer 12 GB, 6 GB, 2 GB, 1 GB and 0.8 GB respectively.

Image credits: Reliance Jio | Twitter