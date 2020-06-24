Non Chinese Browsers List: Here Is A List Of All The Best Browsers You Must Know

Due to the ongoing Indo-China conflict, Indians have started boycotting Chinese apps, software and technological gadgets. Many apps such as TikTok, SHAREit, and PUBG are outlined to be developed by China-based companies as a result they have been losing Indian users significantly. Recently, many users from the country found out that UC Browser, UC Browser Mini and more are Chinese applications that were used by them to surf the world wide web. However, understanding the current situation, numerous users are searching for Indian Browsers and other best browsers to replace the application. While users of American browsers such as Google Chrome browser and Microsoft Edge browser (previously known as Internet Explorer) are increasing, here is a list of some of the top browsers you can use.

Best Non-Chinese browsers list to use in India

Epic Browser

Epic is an India-based browser app which allows its audience with incredible user interface and search stability. The first Indian browser that was launched in the year 2010. The browser is developed by a Bangalore-based software firm, Hidden Reflex, and it is based on the Mozilla platform which can function on all devices such as Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. The Indian Browser has a unique feature called the inbuilt antivirus protection powered by ESET. The web browser can be customized using the extensive list of its backgrounds and 1,500 free themes.

JioBrowser

The JioBrowser under the brand name of Reliance Jio has several alluring features. Being an Indian brand, the app offers support for 8 Indian languages such as Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi. Other features of the browser include custom Private Browsing, organizational customization of news feeds, easy integration to frequently visited sites and content sharing.

Google Go

Google has several search apps such as the Google app, the Chrome browser app and now the Google Go app. It is one of the best browser applications available for surfing on the internet, learning, gaining information and trying new features. It offers users with voice search options where you just have to ask the app what you want to see. It also has an inbuilt specification where you can use your camera to search on the web for understanding art, translating words, to know the names of birds, animals, insects and more. One can also switch to several languages and can even ask the American-browser app to read content for you.

Opera Mini

One of the most favourite browsers apps of India, Opera has been used in the country since before smartphones were even introduced. The Norway-based company has been intriguing its users by providing faster page loading and easier usage. It is easy to use the browser as it lists and highlights searches pretty well, and one can visit the frequently visited portals and social apps easily in one touch at the left side of the screen.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

