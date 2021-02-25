Jeremy Renner To Star In And As 'Mayor Of Kingstown' In New Series Of Paramount+'

Jeremy Renner is teaming up with Paramount+ for a brand new series. The Avengers actor will be essaying the lead role in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown. Apart from starring as the lead, Jeremy Renner will also serve as the executive producer of the show. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan will be joining the Paramount+ series as well.

Jeremy Renner to play lead in 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Jeremy Renner became a household name as Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers franchise. Now, Renner is all set to star in Paramount+’s new series, Mayor of Kingstown. The series revolves around the McLusky family from Kingstown, Michigan. Kingstown's only thriving business is incarceration and it stinks of systemic racism, inequality, and corruption. Jeremy Renner starrer Mayor of Kingstown will be trying to clear such problems and bring some order to the town.

Also read | Jeremy Renner Shares Throwback Photos From Sets Of Avengers Endgame

During Paramount+ ViacomCBS’ streaming event, Jeremy Renner spoke about his upcoming series. He said that he is excited to play the character of Mike McLusky, the Mayor of Kingstown. He further described his character as complex and rough-around-the-edges”. Moreover, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan will be one of the executive producers.

Talking about his collaboration with Taylor Sheridan, Jeremy Renner said that Taylor has is brining a “layered and poignant universe” to life and while being intriguing it is “more relevant than ever”. Apart from Renner and Sheridan, Training Day producer Antoine Fuqua has also joined the show as a producer.

Also read | Jeremy Renner's Birthday: Here Are Some Of His Best Scenes As Hawkeye; Check Out

During the streaming event, Fuqua revealed when Taylor (Sheridan) told him about Mayor of Kingstown he immediately wanted to be a part of it. Furthermore, Fuqua said that the series will provide a detailed approach towards the brutal police system and how socio-political issues are part of it. He added that prisons are a forgotten part of the society and yet represent a certain part of it.

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is not only the fictional Mayor of Kingstown but is also executive producing the show alongside, Antoine Fuqua, David Glasser, Hugh Dillon, Ron Burkle, Michael Freidman, and Bob Yari. Mayor of Kingstown marks Jeremy Renner latest collaboration with Taylor Sheridan. He has previously starred in his 2017 film Wind River.

Also read | Jeremy Renner's Net Worth: Here's How The Marvel Superhero Makes His Money

Also read | Jeremy Renner Spotted Having A Mini-Avengers Reunion On The Sets Of Hawkeye; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.