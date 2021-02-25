Frasier Revival Gets Greenlight By Paramount+, Kelsey Grammar To Return As Dr. Crane

Frasier is ready to mark its comeback all thanks to Paramount+. The Frasier revival was confirmed during the recent Paramount+ and ViacomCBS presentation. Moreover, Kelsey Grammer will be making his comeback as Dr. Frasier Crane. During the presentation, Kelsey Grammer also spoke about this upcoming Frasier revival.

Frasier revival on the horizon with Grammer reprising his role

Paramount+ and ViacomCBS in collaboration have announced their new slate of shows and films. During their recent presentation, Paramount+ announced the Frasier revival. According to Variety’s report, Kelsey Grammer is also on board for this revival and will be once again essaying the role of Dr. Frasier Crane. Apart from starring in the revival, Grammer will also be an executive producer for the show.

Other members in these executive producing team are Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. Harris and Cristalli will be part of the writing team as well. During the presentation, Kelsey Grammer spoke about the revival and congratulated Paramount+ for entering the streaming industry.

He further expressed his excitement for starting a new chapter as he continues “the journey of Dr. Frasier Crane”. Kelsey Grammer starrer Frasier is spinoff of the show, Cheers. The show continued the storyline of Dr. Crane who returns to his hometown Seattle and begins working as a radio show host advising people as a psychiatrist. By moving back home, Dr. Frasier Crane reconnects with his father and builds a new life in Seattle.

Frasier is one of the most successful shows in NBC’s history. Kelsey Grammer’s character Dr. Frasier Crane is the longest running television character. Grammer played his iconic role in three shows, namely- Cheers, Wings, and Frasier. For his performance, Kelsey has won, one Tony, one Screen Actors Guild Award, three Golden Globes, and six Emmys.

Moreover, NBC’s Frasier is considered to be one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. According to the media portal’s report, Frasier has won 37 Emmys over its run for 11 seasons. Apart from Kelsey Grammar, Frasier also starred Jane Leeves, late John Mahoney, David Hyde Pierce, and Peri Gilpin. None of these cast members have yet confirmed their attached to the upcoming Frasier revival.

