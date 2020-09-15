Sachin Tendulkar To Endorse Paytm Games, Netizens Form #SachinisBack Trend On Twitter

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has been announced as the first-ever ambassador for Paytm First Games. Paytm Games is a fantasy gaming platform, which is a subsidiary of the digital payment and wallet company Paytm. Going into the IPL 2020, Paytm will face stiff competition from other fantasy gaming platforms such as Dream11 and MyCircle11, who have also recruited celebrity cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma.

Paytm First Games welcomes 'God of Cricket' to their team

Paytm has already been taken on as an associate sponsor for the IPL 2020 and with this move, it will seek to increase their reach to the millions of people people who will tune in to watch the popular Indian Premier League. The Paytm Games platform provides fantasy team creation games for not just cricket but also basketball, kabaddi and football in India. Through their association with the "God of Cricket", the brand aims to "create awareness" about the steadily growing fantasy sports genre.

According to a post on the Paytm blog, the company hopes to take fantasy gaming to the smaller towns and cities of India with the aid of Tendulkar. They believe that Tendulkar is the ideal person to endorse the brand, as his story is the one that has deeply impacted many sports fans in the country and inspired many to pick up the game.

Talking about the association, Paytm's Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Sachin represents the dreams and aspirations of a billion-plus people. He is the pride of our country and the true embodiment of excellence, tenacity, and hard work." He also added that the brand shared a number of values with the cricketing legend and believed that the country came above everything else. "We hope that together we inspire millions of citizens to follow their dreams and achieve greatness” concluded Sharma.

#Sachinisback trends on Twitter after Tendulkar-Paytm Games partnership announcement

In the blog post, Paytm also shared that they have put aside a whopping ₹300 crore to help the fledgeling Paytm First Games make their mark in the fast-growing fantasy sporting sector. They have also announced that they have over 200 live events planned for the next six months. IPL 2020, being the first cricketing event after a hiatus of five months, is sure to attract a record number of viewers. This, in turn, will also mean an opening up of the fantasy league market.

The announcement by Paytm has started a Twitter trend, with overjoyed fans trending #SachinIsBack. The Master Blaster himself has spoken about the association, saying cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game — right from player selection to playing strategies. Paytm First Games will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win."

Here are some fan reactions for the same -

This is amazing news.. Sachin sir

is back as the brand ambassador of paytm First

@PaytmFirstGames #SachinIsBack pic.twitter.com/UGnQ7ITc0W — भारत माता 🇮🇳 (@Bhaaratmaataa) September 15, 2020

This is really fantastic to see that our hero #SachinIsBack as brand ambassador of @PaytmFirstGames pic.twitter.com/RukYpYqEwK@sachin_rt — अMAर _ RoहीT45🇮🇳 (@AmarRohit45) September 15, 2020

Sachin tendulkar joins Paytm First Games, now it will become more bigger @PaytmFirstGames #SachinIsBack — Piyush (@heyy_piyush) September 15, 2020

Something Good is happening in 2020, God of cricket is back 🔥



@sachin_rt as brand ambassador of @PaytmFirstGames#SachinIsBack pic.twitter.com/9Irjvr65II — வினோத்குமார் ♥ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ ˢᵃᵐᵃⁿᵗʰᵃ♥ (@VinothSamVj) September 15, 2020

Image Credits: PTI