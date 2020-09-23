Pinterest Becomes No. 1 Lifestyle App As Users Search For IOS 14 Home Screen Ideas

The iOS 14 update has been making all the users and fans go crazy with its latest feature that allows them to customize their home screen. This means that your iPhone home screen can now look exactly the way you want it to look. However, users filled with excitement have used the Pinterest app to download cool and attractive images, and this has become the reason why Pinterest recorded approximately 616,000 new installs worldwide in a single day, as per app store intelligence firm Apptopia.

Pinterest climbs up the "Top-free apps chart" in the App Store (US-specific)

Apptopia was the first platform which estimates that Pinterest has recorded 616,000 installs and downloads from both iOS and Android on September 20, 2020. The firm says that Pinterest broke the record for the most daily downloads ever on September 20.

However, another app store intelligence firm called Sensor Tower noted that Pinterest has approximately generated 680,000 global installs across both iOS and Android instead of what Apptopia mentioned before.

As per Sensor Tower, the quest to find out iOS 14 aesthetic ideas to customize the home screen has led to 800,000 installs across iOS and Android on a global basis. These numbers estimated by the popular firms are quite huge as it is one of the highest download records ever.

According to Tech Crunch's report, Pinterest has significantly climbed up the iPhone Charts for Top-Free apps' list from No. 47 to No. 7 in just 2 days i.e. September 18 to September 20, 2020. The report also reveals that Pinterest has gained the position of No. 1 free apps in the Lifestyle section. Nevertheless, it has been shifting the Top 2 position from February 18.

iOS 14 update has been a boon to many users as it helps users make their smartphones look the way they like. Social media sites are filled with netizens showing off iOS home screen ideas and trying to intrigue people. Although, many have been reporting that they have not received the update yet. However, as per Apple's guidelines, only iPhone 6s and above are going to receive the latest update.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

