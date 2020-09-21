Why Does My Phone Not Have IOS 14? Here's A List Of IOS 14 Compatible Devices

The iPhone fans are finally enjoying the new iOS 14 update with its cool features that include redesigned widgets, customizable home screen, compact calls, translate and much more. While these features are quite interesting, many users have started sharing their experience online. However, there are still many iPhone users who are wondering about "why does my phone not have iOS 14?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Apple to launch an online store in India on Sep 23, Offer financing options to customers

Why does my phone not have iOS 14?

There are a significant amount of users are puzzled about iOS 14 not rolling out for their devices. As per Apple's announcement on September 15 in the virtual Time Flies event, iPhone models from iPhone 6s onwards will be supporting the newly launched iOS 14 operating system. No other smartphone below the mark will be able to run on the software as it is not compatible. Below is a list of all the smartphones that would be supporting iOS 14 updates, have a look.

Also Read | What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14? Know details about Green & Orange Dot here

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Also Read | How to change Widget size in iOS 14? How to use Widgets? Know details

If you have an iPhone in this list mentioned above, there is a complete chance that you must have received the update. If you want to learn how to get iOS 14 on your eligible Apple device, then follow the instructions given below.

Plug your device into power and connect to the Internet with Wi-Fi.

Go to "Settings" and tap on the "General" settings option

Now, tap "Software Update."

Tap Download and Install. If a message asks to temporarily remove apps because the software needs more space for the update, tap Continue or Cancel. If you tap "Continue", iOS will uninstall and then reinstall apps that it removed.

To update now, tap Install. Or you can tap Later and choose Install Tonight or Remind Me Later. If you tap Install Tonight, just plug your device into power before you go to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.

Also, you can be asked to enter your passcode

Also Read | iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro specifications, price, release date & pre-orders