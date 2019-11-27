PMCO Fall Split 2019: All You Need To Know At This Stage To Keep Cheering For Team India

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 is nearing its grand finale. This would take place from 29 November till 1 December. In this regard, it becomes important for you to cheer for India, by knowing all essential facts.

The key facts

The primary essential fact, that you should always remember is Team SOUL’s entry into the finals. The team demolished its South Asian opponents on its way to the finals and earned a direct entry into the extravaganza. This means that there is a strong Indian representation. You should, hence, keep cheering on, for Team SOUL.

Team SOUL has qualified directly for the finals, along with the likes of Team Entity Gaming. Here, it is worth remembering that Team Entity Gaming stood first in the regional qualifiers even ahead of Team SOUL on points. But the latter notched up increased kills. These are the two Indian representations for the PMCO Fall Split 2019 grand finale.

The grand finale takes place in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Indian rapper Badshah would be at the event to cheer for both Team SOUL as well as Team Entity Gaming. Then, gauging the gameplay of the teams from India, there is a realistic chance at the teams lifting the global championship crown. Also, Team SOUL has pledged prize winnings to the Indian Army. This could serve as a potential motivator for the team to go all the way.

In fact, three other Indian teams were also in the fray at the global preliminaries. These teams – Team IND, Team INS, and Team Synerge also looked good, but fell short of qualifying to the finals. Finally, Team SOUL is still there with the hopes and aspirations of the Indian eSports gaming community. How the team performs, now, is worth taking note of.

Also Read: Team SOUL's Recent Achievements Are Worth Taking Notice In The PUBG Mobile Domain

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Team SOUL And Team Entity Gaming Now Only Hope For India At PMCO Fall Split 2019​​​​​​​