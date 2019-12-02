The Debate
The Debate
PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team Entity Gaming Truly Emerges After Grand Finale

Team Entity Gaming finished fifth after strong performances. Team SOUL that entered the finale with huge expectations finished a measly twelfth.

Written By Rahul R | Mumbai | Updated On:
PMCO

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019  produced a surprise as Team Entity Gaming finished fifth after strong performances. Team SOUL that entered the finale with huge expectations finished a measly twelfth. Team Entity notched up a total of 157 points.  

The final standings - Team Entity Gaming impresses

Now, check out below the final standings after the PMCO Fall Split 2019 grand finale held in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Team Bigetron deserves special mention as the team picked up a total of 5 Chicken Dinners after Match 16 (and overall) during the grand finale. Team Entity’s fifth-place finish is certainly positive, as this has been the best ever finish so far from the point of view of Indian eSports teams. The eSports domain in India is fairly emerging now. Even PUBG Mobile loyalists have been appreciating Entity’s performance.  

Here, Team SOUL certainly disappointed loyalists. This was because the team was riding on huge expectations from not only loyalists in India but also from across the globe. This should be disappointing for loyalists of SOUL. Nonetheless, Team Entity has seemingly emerged now, as far as Indian eSports gaming is concerned. This recognition is seemingly huge on the global stage.  Your continued cheers and support for Team India at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 has certainly worked out.

Published:
