Here Is The 'Christmas Ever After' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Christmas Ever After is a story of a physically challenged romance author who spends each and every holiday season at the same bed and breakfast inn. This holiday season, however, brings an unexpected surprise for her as she meets the new owner of the holiday inn and romance starts brewing between them. The Christmas Ever After cast has some talented actors with years of experience under their belt. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Christmas Ever After and more details about them.

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker is a well-known American actor and singer. She has played the lead role in the Christmas Ever After cast of a physically challenged romance author, who is unsure about the romance in her own life till the time she meets the new owner of the holiday inn. She created history last year to become the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award for the Best Featured Actress in a Musical, for Oklahoma!

Daniel di Tomasso

Daniel di Tomasso is an actor hailing from Canada who has worked in a number of well-known film projects in the United States. He has played another prominent character in the cast of Christmas Ever After, the character of the owner of the holiday inn who eventually gets romantically involved with Ali’s character. Daniel di Tomasso has worked in popular projects such as Beauty and the Beast (2012) and appeared in the popular television show Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well.

Charlotte Legault

Charlotte Legault is another actor in the Christmas Ever After cast who hails from Canada, apart from Daniel di Tomasso. She was seen in film projects such as Separated At Birth (2017), Natural Born Outlaws and many more. Apart from acting, Charlotte Legault is also trained in competitive artistic gymnastics, according to IMDb.

Ellen David

Ellen David is one of the most experienced actors in the cast of Christmas Ever After, with her career spanning over almost three decades. She made her debut on the big screen as well as television in 1991, with The Quarrel and The Final Heist respectively. She has worked in a number of television films such as Deadbolt, Everything To Gain, Midnight Man and more.

