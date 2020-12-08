Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Release 'The Christmas Song', Reveal Dog Tarzan Directed It

Hollywood lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabella have released their holiday treat ‘The Christmas Song’ for fans on Monday, December 7. This festive song is an initiative to raise funds for the non-profit Feeding America. Every stream of the song will add up to the funds. This new track was released by Camila Cabella on Twitter. Check it out here:

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Christmas Song

The romantic music video of the song features both the musicians working on the track together as they spend some quality time at home. Camila’s dog, Tarzan steals the limelight in the video by making an adorable appearance. The dog has also received a special mention in Camila’s caption as well. While releasing the track, Camila wishes her fans a ‘Merry Christmas’ in a special way.

In the clip, fans can see both Shawn and Cabello having a gala time with each other. A playful Cabello initially can be seen giving warm kisses to her dog. Another scene features her planting a sweet kiss on Shawn’s forehead. With melodious track running the background, the song gives out apt Christmas vibes filled with lights and decoration. "Merry Christmas to you and yours. #TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble @ShawnMendes. Every stream supports those in need through @feedinamerica”, wrote Camila.

Merry christmas to you and yours 🖤 #TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble. @ShawnMendes

Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica!https://t.co/kKt9C47k3s pic.twitter.com/afihAkdst1 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 8, 2020

As soon as the video surfaced online, it spread like wildfire amongst the love duo’s fans. They responded on the video with immense love for both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. While some literally said that they ‘love’ the musicians, many others welcomed the video with a ‘Te Amo’. For a few fans, the new video aptly matched their ‘mood’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online.

te amo camila, vc é minha vida — 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒑𝒊𝒅 (@fvzIaurs) December 8, 2020

I LOVE YOUUUUUU — `rania🌙♡'s shawn (@raniabulan2) December 8, 2020

Within just a day of its release, The Christmas Song has already garnered 929k views on YouTube along with 167K likes. The intimate-kind of setting of the song is also been appreciated by fans online. The release of their Christmas song just comes after Shawn Mendes released Wonder Deluxe, the debut track of his fourth studio album.

