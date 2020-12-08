Christmas Card Day 2020 Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Christmas is just around the corner. People all over the world are gearing up for the festive season. A lot of people send out greeting cards to wish each other on the occasion of Christmas. However, not many people know that there is a day dedicated to Christmas cards. The day called Christmas Card Day is just around the corner and many people have been wondering about the Christmas Card Day 2020 date, Christmas Card Day history and its significance. For all the people who are wondering about the Christmas Card Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Christmas Card Day 2020 date

Christmas Card Day 2020 will be celebrated all over the world on December 9, 2020. It is celebrated annually on the same day. It is a day to pay tribute to the creation of this type of greeting cards. Read on to know more about Christmas Card Day history and Christmas Card Day significance.

Christmas Card Day history

According to daysoftheyear.com, Christmas Card Day is celebrated to honour the inventor of the Christmas cards. Way back in 1843, Sir Henry Cole of England created the first commercial Christmas card. The civil servant Sir Henry Cole is the man behind the idea of sending greetings which are scribbled into the now-familiar cards seen around the festive season. The first-ever commercial Christmas card featured a family raising a toast. Today, seasonal cards are sent all over the world with innumerable designs and varieties.

Christmas Card Day significance

The day holds a great significance as Christmas cards are a major part of celebrations. People send out the Christmas card to their loved ones to wish them on the occasion. The Christmas cards are usually sent weeks before Christmas Day. The Christmas Card Day 2020 can be celebrated in various ways. One can handmade the Christmas cards and send them to their loved ones. There are a lot of websites available online where one can also make the greetings online. Celebrating the Christmas Card Day is important as it honours the creation and also the creator of such greeting cards.

Image Credits: Pixabay