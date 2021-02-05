PS5 System Update Details: PS5 Now Allows Editing Video Clips & More

The PS5 is one of the greatest consoles by Sony which is considered to have a similar interface like the PS4. But, it is actually far better in performance and gaming experience. Apart from this, the PS5 recently got an online upgrade that not only improves system performance but also allows video editing. That is the reason many PS5 users and fans are wondering about the new PS5 system update details. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

New PS5 system update details

The PS5 update released by Sony on February 3, 2021, is actually called PS5 Version 20.02-02.50.00. And, after you have updated your PS5 to the latest version, you will no longer be able to install the PS4 versions of any game which used to be a possibility due to a certain glitch. However, that wouldn't be a problem because many games have already upgraded their games for next-gen consoles. The latest PS5 system update seems to resolve this specific issue more dynamically.

Basically, players could insert a PS4 game disc into the PS5 of a video game that was already upgraded and installed as the PS5 version so that the game would sometimes go ahead and install the PS4 version too. Nevertheless, through this update, this specific issue would be resolved completely. Here are the full notes for Version 20.02-02.50.00 released by Sony's PlayStation -

This system software update improves system performance.

In rare cases, the PS4 version of a game would install from the disc after you upgraded to and installed the PS5 version. Now, when you insert the PS4 game disc, the PS4 version won't install unexpectedly.

You can now select and edit video clips using Share Factory Studio from your media gallery.

The PS5 was released on November 12 for U.S, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India.

