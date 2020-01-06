PUBG Mobile Season 11 Official Announcement Out? Here's What We Know So Far

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 will be bringing a new season 11 that gamers have been waiting for very patiently. Recently, PUBG’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet about PUBG season 11 and PUBG lovers cannot keep calm since the news of PUBG mobile season 11 has been doing the rounds. It is said that the current season 10 is set to come to an end and the new update of PUBG mobile season 11 is set to release in the first two weeks of January with new content. Check out the tweet here.

Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

Also read | PUBG Mobile Launches Beta Run; Here Is How You Can Play The Game Before Anyone Else

According to reports, the new content for PUBG mobile season 11 includes new skins and cosmetics along with some changes to the menus and winter specials. The PUBG update for Season 11 will follow Season 10 immediately. However, no official statement has been given about the PUBG update by the makers.

Fans are only aware of the first official look of PUBG mobile season 11, the poster of which shows a robotic hand hanging out of a Mirado window about to get on a bridge. It is being rumoured that the next season will probably be themed after robots. This was posted on the official PUBG Mobile website, claim reports.

Also read | PUBG Mobile: How To Collect Rewards In New Winter Holiday Event

All about PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a handheld version of a popular game called Player Unknown's Battlegrounds which is also available on Xbox, Playstation and PC. PUBG was one of the fastest-growing game of 2019 which was a massive hit among players and rose to popularity during its initial release days for the mobile version. PUBG has been played by over millions over the last few years and PUBG mobile version has been dominating its sales since a while now.

Also read | 19-year-old Priest Hooked To PUBG Steals Bicycles; Held

In India alone, the game garnered immense popularity and has become a raging success. Currently, PUBG has a rivalry with many Battle Royale games, like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty. In the past couple of months Call of Duty has climbed up the charts for becoming the highest downloaded game on play store and app store.

Also read | Tencent Announces PUBG Mobile-themed Original Web Series In Hindi