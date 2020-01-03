PUBG Mobile: How To Collect Rewards In New Winter Holiday Event

It is a good time for online games, as the winter holidays are here and so are winter gifts for gamers. This year PUBG Mobile also is celebrating the winter holidays by introducing a new event in the game. Tencent Games is going to give away a lot of goodies for players who play the game and complete the tasks. In the event, players can collect free in-game items like outfits, skins, coupons, and crates to win exciting prizes. The event is live on all the servers and players can go and start to play the game before the event ends. Here is how you can collect the rewards.

How to enter the PUBG mobile winter challenge?

The winter event has been pushed in the game and new gifts have been introduced. To participate in the event, players must log in to the game for nine days consecutively and participate in the event. Here are the steps that you will need to follow.

Steps to Collect Rewards:

Open PUBG Mobile application in your device.

Login in to your account.

After a successful sign in, login reward popup will appear on the screen.

Click on collect rewards.

Repeat all the above steps 9 consecutive days to collect all the rewards.

List of Daily Rewards

Day 1: 3x classic crate coupon scrape

Day 2: 1x classic crate coupon

Day 3: Parachute Skin

Day 5: 1x classic crate coupon

Day 7: Backpack Skin

Day 8: Helmet Skin

Day 9: Ice Hockey outfit set

The awards will be available to the user for 10 days from the day they claim it. After this, they will be removed from the user's account. Fans are excited to play in this event and win the gifts available with it.

