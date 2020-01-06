PUBG Mobile Launches Beta Run; Here Is How You Can Play The Game Before Anyone Else

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is one of the fastest-growing online multiplayer games and has been loved by fans all over India. The mobile version of the game was launched in 2017 and was seen on Indian phones within no time. PUBG Mobile is on Royale pass season 10 and is currently giving winter gifts to its players in form of skins and much more. The game is now planning to launch a new version of the game for which the company is calling for players to take on the beta version of the game. Here is how you can enroll for PUBG mobile beta testing and be the first one to play the new version.

How to join PUBG Mobile beta testing?

Wanna get an opportunity to try the new content before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team? Come and apply to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group! Fill out the survey below for a chance to get selected: https://t.co/G7Mvh2u6pG pic.twitter.com/m9DkQ0wa3V — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 3, 2020

Don't forget to apply if you are interested in testing new content! https://t.co/MuIZDqpOzp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

To enrol for PUBG mobile beta testing, you will need to fill out a survey where you will be questioned on the experience you have had with the game. The makers will check your skill level and all other important aspects with regards to the game. Then you will have to fill your Player ID and your gametag. After the information is filled, the data will go to the makers who will check for your information and if you fit the criteria, the PUBG Mobile team will connect to you via the email address provided by you.

If you are selected, you will experience the new features before the general public. You will also be providing the feedback on bugs and the performance improvements required. This will help the developers give the public a problem-free, clean version of the new updates. If you are selected for the job, you will be the part of the PUBG’s development team. Here is the link to the survey: betatest.pubgm.cc

