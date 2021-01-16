Signal 503 Error: Why Is Signal App Not Working? What Can Users Do About It?

The Signal app has been receiving a lot of attention from users all over the country after its rival Whatsapp, changed its privacy policy. After the Whatsapp privacy update, a number of people switched to Signal from Whatsapp in the hope that the former will keep their information protected. However, Signal app stopped working properly and showed numerous users a 'Signal 503 error' indicating Signal experiencing technical difficulties. This left many users wondering why is Signal app not working properly.

What happened to Signal app?

Several users took to social media and complained about Signal app not working properly. They stated that the messages are not being sent through and the app just shows them hanging. The issue was addressed by the app company as well as they announced on Twitter that Signal is experiencing technical difficulties.

The official Twitter handle of the app stated that the company is working hard to restore service as quickly as possible. The same message appeared to users, who were facing the issue, within the app. Check out the tweet by the company about the same below.

Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

Down Detector, which is a tracking website, showed a swift increase in the number of users who registered issues with the app. Signal saw an influx of users joining the app in a short span of time in search of alternative encrypted messaging apps. However, this is not the first time users of Signal app are facing an issue with the app.

Earlier this week, Signal users had revealed that the app was having some technical issues. The app was having some technical error to deliver the verification codes to users. The verification codes are required to enter in order to log in amid the rush of new users.

What can users do?

The company had assured its users that they were working on resolving the issues and problems being faced by the app users. For most users, the app started working fine after they re-installed the app or even updated it. If the issues continue to stay, then the users might have to wait till the company resolves the issue from their end. Then the users can update the app and use it.

We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

We are still working as quickly as possible to bring additional capacity online to handle peak traffic levels. — Signal (@signalapp) January 16, 2021

