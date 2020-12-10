Snapchat Location Notification: Will The App Notify Users When You Look At Their Location?

Snapchat is one of the fastest-growing social networking apps that enjoys massive popularity around the world. The social media service allows users to capture photos, make videos, and visually communicate with their friends on the platform. It also offers a wide range of other communication tools that makes it a preferred choice for most users. Snapchatters can also view their friend's locations on the app using the Snap Map. However, if you are used to clicking on your friend or other user's snap location, you might wonder if the app actually notifies them. So, let us find the answer to that.

Snapchat location notification

If you are one of the users who frequently checks someone's snap location, you should be relieved to know that Snapchat does not notify the user. The platform previously informed the users via notifications whenever someone clicked on their locations. however, the feature is no longer available. The feature was available just a few months ago and it essentially enabled the user to receive notifications for people who viewed their locations. This was possible by tapping on the small 'Eye' button which was available on the user's status page. However, the company soon removed the feature as part of a Snapchat update. This means that users are no longer notified whenever someone views their location.

How to find snaps on the Snapchat Map?

Snapchat users send their Snaps to the Snapchat Map from all around the globe. If you are looking to find snaps on the Snapchat Map, all you need to do is click on the map and it will display all the Snaps that have been submitted in that particular region. You will also find a light blue shade which indicates that a Snap was taken at that location by a few users. You will also see a red shade on the map which indicates that a huge number of users have posted from that spot. You will usually see a red shade in areas which are holding some major events.

