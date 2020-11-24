What Is Snapchat Spotlight? How To Submit Content To Snapchat Spotlight?

Snapchat is one of the fastest growing social networking platforms which garners a huge follower base from around the globe. Ever since its inception in 2011, the online social media app has grown rapidly by constantly bringing a series of new features to keep things fun and exciting. One of the recent additions in Snapchat is the introduction of Spotlight which is allowing users an opportunity to make money.

What is Snapchat Spotlight?

Snapchat has introduced a new dedicated tab in the app which has been called "Spotlight". It encourages users to submit their best video snaps for an opportunity to earn a share of over 1 million dollars. The company will be paying its users a share of this amount every day for submitting the top content.

The new Spotlight feature allows users to create creative videos which can have a length of up to 60 seconds. The feature is accessible to all Snapchat users, irrespective of their follower count or their popularity on the platform.

Introducing Spotlight 🔦



The best of Snapchat. Sit back and take it all in, or submit your video Snaps and you could earn a share of more than $1,000,000 a day. Happy Snapping!https://t.co/U7eG7VNJqk pic.twitter.com/mxGWuDSdQk — Snapchat (@Snapchat) November 23, 2020

How to submit content to Snapchat Spotlight?

Snapchat users can submit their video snaps to Spotlight by clicking on the ‘Send To’ option on the screen, followed by tapping on 'Spotlight'. Next, just click on the 'Send' button to submit your content.

Snapchat recommends users to use various creative tools such as captions, lenses, GIFs or sounds to make their videos stand out from the rest. The company also informs users that the content needs to be original. Any infringing material or content reported by others will be removed immediately. Users also need to make sure that they are at least 16 or older to be able to earn the reward. So, make sure that you go through the Snapchat Spotlight content guidelines and terms before you create and submit your video snaps.

Users also need to make sure that they have the latest Snapchat update installed onto their devices to be able to access the new Spotlight on Snapchat feature. However, you should note that Spotlight is currently available in only a few countries right now which include the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, France, Norway, Sweden, New Zealand, and Denmark. The company has confirmed that the feature will be rolled out to more countries soon. It also noted that the Spotlight feature will evolve based on user feedback.

Image credits: Snapchat